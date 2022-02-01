Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $44,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,472.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,551.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,516.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

