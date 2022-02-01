Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,208 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 196.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

