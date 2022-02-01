Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,284 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $42,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

