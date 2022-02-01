Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121,138 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of State Street worth $48,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in State Street by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 588,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

State Street stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

