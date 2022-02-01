Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 59,604 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,604 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.42% of Watsco worth $42,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $282.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.26. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

