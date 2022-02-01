Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Holdings Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $794.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

