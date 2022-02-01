Scotiabank Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$11.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXT. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.54. 90,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market cap of C$556.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.72 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.08.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

