Scotiabank Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 12 month low of $120.93 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

