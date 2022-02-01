Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 622,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

