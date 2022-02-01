Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SMG stock traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 622,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
