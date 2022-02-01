ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $43.66 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $43.66 million and approximately $280,194.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,592,903 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.