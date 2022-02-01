Seagate Technology (STX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $105.00 to $130.00.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2022 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $100.00.

1/13/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00.

1/12/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $100.00.

12/27/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate’s performance is benefitting from strong adoption of its mass capacity storage solutions driven by healthy cloud data center demand. Recovery in enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets and the uptake of its mass capacity solutions in the edge computing vertical augur well. The company is gaining from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products and 18 TB along with ramping of 20 TB drives. The company’s dividend and share buyback plan is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The Legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of weakness in IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Supply chain disruptions and increases in costs (freight and logistics) due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion.”

NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

