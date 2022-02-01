Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska Sells 4,500 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.75. 1,102,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,820. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.68.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.