Sean Finn Sells 8,211 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07.

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$155.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The stock has a market cap of C$109.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

