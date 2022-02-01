Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Fluence Energy Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,581,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

