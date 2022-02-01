Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading 5% Higher

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)’s share price traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.10 and last traded at $83.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sekisui Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87.

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

