Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 35,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 398,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 84.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 279,959 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.