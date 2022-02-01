SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 3.8%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. 4,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,571,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

