Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 4,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,279,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,745 shares of company stock valued at $270,520 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $231,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $93,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $806,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $201,000.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

