Semux Hits Market Capitalization of $9,801.06 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Semux has a total market capitalization of $9,801.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00137064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009834 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006167 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004161 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

