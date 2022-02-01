Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

