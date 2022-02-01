Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.12 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $52.85 million and $2.22 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023169 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004155 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

