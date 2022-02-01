Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.25 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

