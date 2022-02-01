Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Volume Hits $2.30 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $52.25 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016069 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004077 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.