Sequans Communications (SQNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

