ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $82,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NOW opened at $585.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.