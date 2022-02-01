Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.27

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.27 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 68.40 ($0.92). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.95), with a volume of 651,160 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.61.

Get Severfield alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Alan Dunsmore sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £287.04 ($385.91).

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.