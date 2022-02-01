Shadows Price Tops $0.0792 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $195,037.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

