Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 3,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,582,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

