SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $118,285.37

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $118,285.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.39 or 0.07180073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00297071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.34 or 0.00742461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010050 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00068767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00376843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00237794 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

