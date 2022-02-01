Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 151.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,512 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Shift4 Payments worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,373. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

