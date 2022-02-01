Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 372,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 170,359 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,133,000 after buying an additional 131,773 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. 141,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,668. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

