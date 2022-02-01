Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Trading Up 3.9%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

