Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $10.69

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $250,286.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00027690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,494 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

