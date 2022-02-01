Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Declines By 23.7%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
