Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) Grows By 116.7%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AFTR opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

