Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Rises By 46.6%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.0 days.

Shares of Aker ASA stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78.

Separately, Danske downgraded Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

