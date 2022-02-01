Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Expands By 37.7%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,107,100 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 1,530,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Aleafia Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.