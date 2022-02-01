Short Interest in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Increases By 50.5%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 3.51. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.