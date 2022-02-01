Short Interest in Armada Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:AACI) Increases By 42.9%

Armada Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:AACI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACI opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. Armada Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

About Armada Acquisition Corp I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Armada Acquisition Corp. I is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

