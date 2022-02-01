Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Declines By 22.0%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AVAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,087. Avanti Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

