Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declines By 20.4%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 340,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 162,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 100,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.