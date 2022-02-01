Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Drops By 25.2%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 11,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

