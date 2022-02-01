Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Increases By 38.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.