Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Increases By 49.5%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

