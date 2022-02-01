Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Increases By 50.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 306,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFVI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CFVI opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.