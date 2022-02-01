Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Rises By 43.4%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $199.87. 2,274,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,260. Chubb has a 52 week low of $148.27 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

