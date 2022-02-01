Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Increases By 41.0%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,823. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

