Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Rises By 36.7%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,277. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.