Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Decreases By 22.7%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of DBL stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,455. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
