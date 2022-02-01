Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Decreases By 22.7%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DBL stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,455. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,134,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 210,796 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 291,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

