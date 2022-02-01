Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declines By 21.9%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $699,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $97.81 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

